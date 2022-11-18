10th Annual Magnolia Marathon and Half

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tomorrow the tenth annual magnolia marathon and a half will take off at seven in the morning. The magnolia committee is hard at work putting together another fantastic event as they are so excited to do this year after year.

We talked with event coordinator Evelyn KowalL about what this means to her as a marathon runner and a person.

“This is a charity event our race proceeds go to the Mind Center which is an Alzheimer’s research at UMMC in Jackson. We always try and support that, because a lot of us in this room and that have put this race together have or have had someone who has dealt with Alzheimer’s in the past.”

If you have not registered do not worry you have till 7 pm tonight to register and pick up your packet at the three-foot brewing company downtown.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.