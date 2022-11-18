City of Meridian Arrest Report November 18, 2022
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ISABEL SOLOMON
|1971
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ROYCE TOTTEN
|1986
|662 ELSBURY CT #12 GREENDALE, IN
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|TERRY A TERRALL
|1965
|3911 OLD 8TH ST RD N MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
TRESPASSING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|DOROTHY MOORE
|1962
|815 33RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JAQUAVIUS Q SPENCER
|2001
|1804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:03 AM on November 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 18th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:40 PM on November 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of 36thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:20 PM on November 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.