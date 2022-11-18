City of Meridian Arrest Report November 18, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:03 AM on November 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 18th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:40 PM on November 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of 36thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:20 PM on November 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.