City of Meridian Arrest Report November 18, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Name Birth YearAddressCharge
ISABEL SOLOMON1971HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROYCE TOTTEN1986662 ELSBURY CT #12 GREENDALE, INTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
TERRY A TERRALL19653911 OLD 8TH ST RD N MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
TRESPASSING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
DOROTHY MOORE1962815 33RD ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
JAQUAVIUS Q SPENCER20011804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:03 AM on November 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 18th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:40 PM on November 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of 36thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:20 PM on November 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian
Shooting at 36th Ave and 37th St in Meridian
Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation
Home catches fire in Meridian on 5th Ave.
Meridian firefighter injured
31-YEAR-OLD TYLER CHARLES PAYNE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AT A MERIDIAN WAFFLE HOUSE.
Oklahoma escaped inmate caught in Meridian
Four MCC baseball players sign to continue athletic and academic careers.
Four MCC pitchers sign to continue baseball careers

Latest News

Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 18, 2022
Deadly shooting investigation.
Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 17, 2022
Shooting at 36th Ave and 37th St in Meridian
Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation