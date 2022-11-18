ECCC Women’s Basketball survives a late push from EMCC, improve to .500

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was an East Mississippi Women’s basketball showdown on Thursday night as East Central Community College hosted East Mississippi Community College.

Despite the Lions scoring the first two points of the game courtesy of Nakeria Scales, it was the Warriors who led 37-24 at the half. The standout string of possessions in the first half centered around Kaedre Denson. In the second quarter, Denson made back-to-back shots, one an impressive spinning fade away. On the next possession she hit a three from the top of the arc, putting together a 7-0 run of her own. But, she was not done yet, on the fourth straight possession Denson got the call from the inbound in the post and found a cutting Kennedee Shelton with a no look pass. Shelton led all scorers with 25 points on the night.

The Lions did not take this loss laying down though, they got within six points in the 4th quarter. Sadie Williams helped lead that charge, she had 11 on the night. But it was not enough. The Warriors win this one 59-48.

ECCC improves to 3-3 and EMCC falls to 1-2.

Next up: The Warriors play Mississippi Delta at home on Monday and the Lions visit Mississippi Gulf Coast on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.