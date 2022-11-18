EMCC continues their perfect season with win over Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lions came into Meridian with a 5-0 record and they improved to 6-0 with a 57-47 win over MCC.

The Lions would be the first to score in the game and would continue to drive the momentum heading into half with a 28-16 lead.

Meridian would fight back and stay in the game but the Lions would be able to hold out to get the win.

EMCC sophomore, Blake Butler lead the Lions with 16 total points on the night.

Talib Ferrette led the Eagles with a game high of 19 total points.

The Lions will take a break until November 28th when they host Piney Woods School. MCC preps for a road trip to take on Shorter College on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.