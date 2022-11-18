Former Wildcat, Julius Turner, gets drafted by the XFL

Former Meridian football player, Julius Turner, gets drafted to the XFL.
Former Meridian football player, Julius Turner, gets drafted to the XFL.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Meridian High Wildcat, Julius Turner, was drafted by the Seattle Sea Dragons in the 2022 XFL Draft.

Turner was selected as the 17th pick the third round of the draft. Turner spent his college years playing at the University of Rutgers where he had 2.5 sacks, 38 tackles and 18 solo tackles during his career as a Scarlett Knight.

Congratulations to Turner and his next step in his football career!

