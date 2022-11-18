Lady Bulldogs beat Raleigh at home; Remain undefeated

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Lady Bulldogs beat Raleigh 54-35 to improve to 6-0 for the season.

Emma Hill led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points and Courtney Millsap had 8 points. Enterprise were hitting on all cylinders as they had a 20 point lead by halftime.

After beating Raleigh, the Lady Bulldogs remain unbeaten and look to keep that streak as they travel to West Lauderdale on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.