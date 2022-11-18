Lady Bulldogs beat Raleigh at home; Remain undefeated

By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Lady Bulldogs beat Raleigh 54-35 to improve to 6-0 for the season.

Emma Hill led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points and Courtney Millsap had 8 points. Enterprise were hitting on all cylinders as they had a 20 point lead by halftime.

After beating Raleigh, the Lady Bulldogs remain unbeaten and look to keep that streak as they travel to West Lauderdale on Friday.

