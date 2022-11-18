Lagean Bragg Byrd

Lagean Bragg Byrd
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST
A memorial service for Lagean Bragg Byrd, 79, of Cuba will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Siloam Baptist Church with Rev. Brad Campbell officiating. The family will greet guest at the church thirty minutes before the service.

Mrs. Lagean passed away at her home Thursday, November 17, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born November 30, 1942, in Ward, Alabama. She was an avid traveler who traveled to 49 states during her life time. She enjoyed going to yard sales and loved caring for animals; from dogs and cats to wildlife. She at one point raised a family of opossums. She also enjoyed flowers and most of all she loved her family.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Ralph Byrd; daughter, Sherry Byrd; son, Steve Byrd (Joy); sister, Kay Caldwell; grandchild, Shannon Hardin (Thomas); great grandchildren, Addy Claire Thomas; Tucker Hardin; and Cloey Davis; and granddogs and great-granddogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Woodrow and Lois Truelove Bragg; and sister, June Beavers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

