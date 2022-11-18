Look up overnight, you may see a shooting star IF you can brave the cold

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Leonid Meteor shower is in its peak, and best viewing will be late tonight through before dawn on Friday morning. Some moonlight may hinder your view, but away from city lights is the best place to be to increase your chances of seeing a shooting star. Under ideal conditions, there’s the possibility of seeing 10-15 meteors per hour.

However, dress warmly if you plan to “shooting star gaze” because it’s going to be very cold. By Friday morning, lows are expected to fall into the mid-upper 20s. If Meridian’s low drops below 29 degrees, that’ll be the coldest low of the season thus far for the city.

Highs for Friday will reach the Mid 50s ahead of a dry cold front, then temps fall back (behind the front) into the upper 20s by Saturday morning. Highs this weekend will hover around the Mid 50s, but temps will fall back to near the freezing mark by Sunday morning.

For Thanksgiving week, temps gradually warm into the mid-upper 60s leading up to the holiday. However, rain chances return to the area Wednesday into Thursday. For now, the holiday isn’t looking like a wash-out by any means. Yet, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now. Hurricane Season officially ends on November 30th.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.