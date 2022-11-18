MHS had a brief lockdown and “controlled movement” Friday

MPSD AMENDS MASK MANDATE POLICY
By Tom Williams
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 17-year-old shooting victim was a student at Meridian High School and Friday the school went on lockdown for a brief time. They also remained on what they call “controlled movement”. That means they limited movement to inside of school buildings only. They released a statement saying, “This is strictly a safety precaution due to events that took place in the city last night.”

