Mr. George Lee Meyers, 89, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

On October 4, 1933, Donald and Elfie Meyers of St. Paul, MN, presented to the world for the first time, George Lee. Fifteen months later, he became a big brother to his beloved sister Ann.

Although he was baptized and subsequently confirmed in the Lutheran Church, George credited the guidance of a spiritual mentor who helped him develop the foundation of the Christ centered life he never stopped cultivating. As a teenager, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout which for some is a culmination, but for George, it was only his first foray in his love for the Boy Scouts. A Central High graduate in 1951, he moved on to the University of Minnesota to begin his work on a degree in the Engineering field. Not surprising, George did well academically, but he also joined the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity where he made lifelong connections and culminated in him becoming the chapter’s president.

As world conflicts arose, George averted the looming military draft, enlisted in the Navy in 1957 and began his instruction as a pilot. He received his Navel Wings in 1958, and upon notification that he would be extended for 2 more years, he furthered his skills by moving away from fixed wing aircraft and into the world of helicopters. He exceled at this new love and was chosen to participate in a number of top-secret endeavors including spacecraft recovery and piloting around the Navy’s official photographer. This, of course, extended him once more.

During this last tour, George came home on leave only to find his parents had rented out his room…to a beautiful woman named Mary. The fairy tale romance began in 1961 with their first encounter and continued with a hundreds of letter writing campaign that sustained their long distance relationship through his September 1962 honorable discharge from the Navy. Three months later, on December 22, Mary Evans and George were married. George returned to UM in the Spring only to find out the engineering curriculum had drastically changed. He decided to switch majors to Business Administration and upon graduation, God blessed him with a position at General Motors.

George had two sons, Andrew John and Daniel Allen, both born at stop number 1 in Anderson, IN. After a short stint in New Jersey, the family relocated for the final time to Meridian, MS in December, 1975. George loved the Queen City and devoted countless hours to see it proper. He and Mary joined Christ Lutheran (now Trinity) where he led an adult Sunday School class, held leadership positions within the church numerous times and spearheaded the entire church expansion and renovation. He was the scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 9 out of Highland Baptist and later received the Silver Beaver service award for it. He served as President of the Meridian/Lauderdale County Chamber of Commerce, was campaign manager for the United Way one year and spearheaded the raising of nearly half a million dollars to eclipse the annual goal, spent years on the boards of the East MS Business Development Council and Meridian Public School Board. He also gave many years working with Meridian Community College on their work force training initiative, donated countless man hours to assist Wesley House and was still the acting chairman on the Meridian Planning Commission at the time of his passing. George’s legacy will also be remembered for his time as personnel director at Delco Remy. Despite being on the opposite side of the negotiation table with union workers every few years for the life of the plant in Meridian, the UAW still invited George and Mary to their local Christmas party every year. When the plant sadly closed, he remained steadfast in helping every remaining person find employment elsewhere. Lastly, time and again George opened his home to former employees and/or their spouses when they needed assistance with some aspect of their retirement. It was never about him.

George was graciously predeceased by his wife Mary Meyers, his parents, mother Elfie Meyers, his father Donald Meyers; his sister Ann Luther; Brother in law Harold Evans, and niece Patricia Polensky.

He’s survived by his two sons, Andrew Meyers (Kim), Daniel Meyers (Tricia); grandsons Cade Meyers, Luke Meyers, granddaughter Elizabeth Meyers; brother in law Donald Luther (Heather); niece Jill Schroeder; nephew Nathan Luther (Deb); sister in law Jan Langholff (Dean), sister in law Carol Rivers (Tom); sister in law Joan Evans; niece and God daughter Lori Albrecht (Curtis); nephew Darin Langholff; niece Janet Bolig (Reed); nephew Richard Evans (Crystal); niece Nancy Holland (Bob)

George was a focused, selfless servant of God. He was a wonderful, doting, romantic to his wife of almost 60 years. He once said that seeing her smile made his whole day worthwhile. He was also a proud father to his sons. Always supportive, but never demanding, he let them push themselves and only intervened when requested. His only stipulation was that they do their best. That’s all he ever asked. In the end, he was a humanitarian. He truly wanted to make the world around him a better place but reluctantly accepted any recognition that may have resulted. He will be irreplaceably missed by his family, friends, church, city, state, and a chasm will remain for us that are left behind, those of us who knew him and the many who were blessed by him anonymously. God speed George Meyers

The family will look to hold a celebration of life service on Thursday, December 22, corresponding to what would have been the 60th wedding anniversary of George and Mary. Lastly, in lieu of flowers, The Meyers Family suggests memorials be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 4805 Highway 39 N Meridian, MS 39301

