Funeral Services for Mrs. Eleanor Marie Koch Gearlds will begin at 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Robert Barham Familiy Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Tony Gearlds officiating. Interment will follow in the County Line Cemetery in Union, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Gearlds, 63, of Murrieta, CA passed away Friday, November 4, 2022 at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Murrieta, California.

She was born in New York, New York as the youngest of 8 children, but moved to Meridian at a young age. She was a teenage Mom and was always proud of how hard she worked to take care of her children. She met the love of her life in Hawaii in 1983 and was married to Tony Gearlds Sr. from 1985 until her death. She was proud to be a Navy wife. Later in life, Eleanor went back to school to pursue her dream of being a teacher. She was a graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in Education and was a teacher for 12 years in Meridian Public Schools. She survived breast cancer that was originally diagnosed in 2014 at which time she recommitted her life to Christ. Shortly thereafter she moved to Southern California along with her beloved daughter and split time between there and Indiana. During this time, she was a member of both Cornerstone Christian Baptist Church in Temecula, CA and Five Points Baptist Church in Mooresville, IN. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by those she left behind.

Survivors include her husband, Tony Gearlds Sr.; her children, Michael Gale (along with his wife Crystal), Raymond Jenkins, Tony Gearlds Jr. (along with his wife Jessica), Samantha Gearlds (along with her boyfriend Dustin); her grandchildren Kayla, Jacob, R.J., Stephanie, Nikkita, Anthony, Matthew, Judah, Cephas, Samuel, and Sue; her great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Axel, Elijah, and Legacy. Her sisters Rossa, Ida, and Emma. More cousins, nieces, and nephews than a phone book could hold and a fur grandbaby: Harley.

She is preceded in death by Rossa Koch, her mother; as well as her brothers Karl, Bill, Frank, Robert, Art, and Joe.

Pallbearers will be Kayla Duncan, R.J. Jenkins, Bill Koch, Richard Koch, James Lagoy, and Byron Robison.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Gearlds family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, November 21, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.