Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting at Old Marion Apartments in Meridian Thursday night.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said that a 15-year-old has died. It is not clear the conditions of the other victim.

Meridian Police are investigating the shooting. Police have not made an arrested at this time.

News 11 will keep you updated on this ongoing investigation.

