Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting at Old Marion Apartments in Meridian Thursday night.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said that a 15-year-old has died. It is not clear the conditions of the other victim.

Meridian Police are investigating the shooting. Police have not made an arrested at this time.

News 11 will keep you updated on this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at 36th Ave and 37th St in Meridian
Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation
31-YEAR-OLD TYLER CHARLES PAYNE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AT A MERIDIAN WAFFLE HOUSE.
Oklahoma escaped inmate caught in Meridian
West Lauderdale Middle School fire
Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 15, 2022
Alabama authorities said a former Marine shot and killed an alleged robbery suspect.
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Very cold viewing conditions for watching the Leonids
Look up overnight, you may see a shooting star IF you can brave the cold
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
11th Circuit stays Alabama execution; state has appealed
Governor offers up public safety priorities in his Executive Budget Recommendation
Governor offers up public safety priorities in his Executive Budget Recommendation
Local church feeding people in need Friday