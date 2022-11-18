Unseasonable cold air remains in the forecast

Rain free and calm winds
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We are headed into the weekend, but very cold air remain over the area. We woke up to temperatures in the mid to lower 20s. Shivering cold temperatures will last through the 7 am hour this morning. Not warming up much at all as we step through the day. Upper 40s can be expected by 9 am. Clouds will build in around lunchtime today. High temperatures are in the mid 50s.

The trend of unseasonable cold air continues for us on Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows are near or below freezing with highs in the lower 50s. Stay warm and have a great weekend.

