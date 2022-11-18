West Lauderdale boys basketball tops Southeast in the Kingdom

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Knights were hosting last seasons 3A boys basketball state runner ups, the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers, in the Kingdom Thursday night.

The @SEHStigers are in the Kingdom tonight. West Lauderdale is hosting Southeast and this one tips off in just a few minutes!



The SE girls basketball team did beat West 55-34. We have highlights from both games coming tonight at 10!@WTOKTV @LauderdaleCSD @WestSports12 pic.twitter.com/vykWfgIOHj — syd (@sydney_wicker) November 18, 2022

The Tigers would drive to the basket first and score first with a three pointer by Demondre Graham. The Knights would respond with a three pointer of their own as K.P Peoples drains his shot.

That would set the tone for this game as these teams would go back to back.

The Knights would pull out the victory 60-49.

The Southeast girls basketball team was able to beat West Lauderdale 55-34.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.