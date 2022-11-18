West Lauderdale boys basketball tops Southeast in the Kingdom

West Lauderdale's, Xavier Butler, high fives teammate in the Knights 60-49 win over Southeast...
West Lauderdale's, Xavier Butler, high fives teammate in the Knights 60-49 win over Southeast Lauderdale.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Knights were hosting last seasons 3A boys basketball state runner ups, the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers, in the Kingdom Thursday night.

The Tigers would drive to the basket first and score first with a three pointer by Demondre Graham. The Knights would respond with a three pointer of their own as K.P Peoples drains his shot.

That would set the tone for this game as these teams would go back to back.

The Knights would pull out the victory 60-49.

The Southeast girls basketball team was able to beat West Lauderdale 55-34.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian
Shooting at 36th Ave and 37th St in Meridian
Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation
31-YEAR-OLD TYLER CHARLES PAYNE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AT A MERIDIAN WAFFLE HOUSE.
Oklahoma escaped inmate caught in Meridian
West Lauderdale Middle School fire
Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 15, 2022

Latest News

The Enterprise Lady Bulldogs beat Raleigh 54-35 to improve to 6-0 for the season.
Lady Bulldogs beat Raleigh at home; Remain undefeated
Lion's Blake Butler claps after shooting three pointer against MCC.
EMCC continues their perfect season with win over Meridian
EMCC and ECCC in the handshake line after the Warriors win.
ECCC Women’s Basketball survives a late push from EMCC, improve to .500
Former Meridian football player, Julius Turner, gets drafted to the XFL.
Former Wildcat, Julius Turner, gets drafted by the XFL