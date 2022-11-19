The cold is sticking around for the weekend

Winter has been knocking on our doorstep for a while now and it has been quite a cold one here(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Winter has been knocking on our doorstep for a while now and it has been quite a cold one here. We are going to continue to see lows below freezing for the rest of the weekend. The good news if you aren’t a fan of the cold we will be warming up into the mid and upper 60s over the next five days.

Either way, it’s still going to be chilly, and we will stay below average for this time of year. Thankfully, for Thanksgiving week, temps do warm up into the 60s by Wednesday. The 60s should stick around for the holiday. However, rain chances return on Tuesday, and then again for Thanksgiving. For now, the holiday doesn’t look like a wash-out but stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

