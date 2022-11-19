Jonathan Webster Named ECCC Head Football Coach

East Central Community College announced Jonathan Webster as the new Head Coach for East...
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College announced Jonathan Webster as the new Head Coach for East Central football.

Webster has over a decade of experience as both a student-athlete and as a coach. He most recently served as the defensive coordinator at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville. Coach Webster is pumped for this new position and spoke on why East Central was the place for him.

“I’ve been in this league for 14 years and this has been a place that I have respected every single year that I played them,” Webster said. “Every single year that I watched crossover film and then to see the things they were doing here. The facility upgrades and you got to meet the people around and that cemented it for me,” he said.

Jonathan Webster replaced Ken Karcher, who served in he role for 10 seasons before announcing his retirement in October. With Karcher’s departure, Webster wants to change the culture in Decatur.

“I want people to recognize us. I want people to not just recognize us by visual cues, but I want people to recognize us by our style, our reputation. We want to being a ton of excitement to this program. We want to be a player led program, we want to do things the right way, but we truly want to get everything we can out of these student athletes while we give them everything that we possibly can,” he said.

Webster is the 22nd Head Coach of East Central football program.

