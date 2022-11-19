JPD: Wanted man for 2021 murder arrested Friday, traveled to New York to arrest suspect

From left to right: Brock Williams Jr., Torrey Portis
From left to right: Brock Williams Jr., Torrey Portis(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect wanted for a murder that took place in 2021 was arrested Friday.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the police department’s task force returned to the capital city from Oswego, New York, with suspect Brock Williams Jr., who was arrested for the murder of 28-year-old Christopher Johnson.

Johnson was murdered on September 23, 2021. Another suspect, Torrey Portis, was taken into custody on March 10 and charged with the murder of Johnson as well.

This case is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Homicide Unit at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

