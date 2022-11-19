Keep the heat cranked up because the COLD sticks around

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Just so you know, winter “officially” begins on December 21st. Many of you are probably wondering if Mother Nature got the seasons mixed up since it has been rather wintry with this recent cold snap.

Regardless, the cold weather isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Sub-freezing mornings will stick around all weekend and even through Monday morning. The afternoons , this weekend will remain more than 10 degrees below the average with highs only in the mid 50s.

Thankfully, for Thanksgiving week, temps do warm up into the 60s by Wednesday. The 60s should stick around for the holiday. However, rain chances return on Tuesday, and then again for Thanksgiving. For now, the holiday doesn’t look like a wash-out, but stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Stay warm...

