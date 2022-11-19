Quitman falls to Mendenhall 34-0

The Quitman Panthers lose to Mendenhall 34-0 in the third round of the 4A MHSAA playoffs.
The Quitman Panthers lose to Mendenhall 34-0 in the third round of the 4A MHSAA playoffs.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Nov. 18, 2022
MENDENHALL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers lose to Mendenhall 34-0 in the third round of the 4A MHSAA playoffs.

Quitman faced the Tigers earlier in the season and looked to bounce back in their deepest run of the playoffs in quite some time. The Panthers found a spark midway through the regular season and had a lot of momentum coming into this game.

The Panthers had a lot of promising drives against the Tigers but penalties constantly would spoil them. This was shown when Quitman recovered a muff punt by the Tigers and had great field position, but penalties would rack up during the drive and force Quitman to punt. Mendenhall would take advantage of those missed opportunities as Tayton James got the first score of the game off of a QB keeper.

Mendenhall led 14-0 at the half and eventually the Tigers won 34-0. After the game, Head Coach Rashad Gandy gathered his players and told them how proud he was of what they were able to accomplish this season. He then went on to tell the underclassmen to remember this feeling as they will be back.

“I’m very proud of these guys. They fought through a lot of adversity this year. I can’t be more happy. These guys fought, they fought, they fought. At the end of the day, we’ll come back next year bigger, better and stronger. We will,” Coach Gandy said.

Quitman’s season comes to a close with an overall record of 6-6.

