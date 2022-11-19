Rockets lose to West Point in 34-33 heartbreaker

By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets lose to West Point 34-33 in the third round of the MHSAA Playoffs.

This was a rematch of last year’s MHSAA playoffs that Neshoba Central lost by six points and looked to get some revenge. The Rockets started off hot in the second quarter as a drive was capped off by Mehki Gaddis scoring a 50 yard rushing touchdown to get the first points of the game.

West Point would respond as quarterback Quenteren Tillman Evans completed a 43 yard pass to Amari Cox, that would set up Evans for a 12 yard touchdown keeper to tie the game up. The momentum would shift completely in the Rockets’ favor as Beau Holley strips West Point’s running back and took it all the way for a 70 yard defensive touchdown. Neshoba led 14-0.

It was a back and forth contest but West Point was just able to close out the game on top as Neshoba Central loses 34-33 in a shocking repeat of last season’s heartbreaking loss. The Rockets end their season at 8-4 overall.

