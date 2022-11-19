Scott Central puts together a shutout, ending Philadelphia’s playoff run

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scott Central beat Philadelphia 55-0 on Friday night at Philadelphia High in the Quarterfinal of the MHSAA 2A Football Playoffs.

The Rebels started off hot and did not look back, their first play was a deep ball from Quez Goss to Javieon Butler down the sideline.

It would not get better for the Tornados on their next possession star QP Dee Burnside would go down with a right leg injury and leave the game.

The Rebels would score on their next three drives, earning themselves three touchdowns in just their first eight plays of the game, and coast on to a semifinal birth from there.

Scott Central will play Velma Jackson in the next round.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.