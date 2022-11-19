Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Madison County woman

Dianna Boring, 75
Dianna Boring, 75(MDPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old woman from Madison, Mississippi.

Dianna Boring is described as a 5′7″, with brown eyes.

She was last seen on Friday, November 18, around 9:45 a.m. on US 49 in Richland, Mississippi.

Dianna Boring is believed to be in a 2015 silver Subaru bearing the tag MAE 8939 traveling south.

Family members say Dianna Boring suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Dianna Boring, contact Madison Police Department at 601-856-6111.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian
Shooting at 36th Ave and 37th St in Meridian
Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation
Home catches fire in Meridian on 5th Ave.
Meridian firefighter injured
MPSD AMENDS MASK MANDATE POLICY
MHS had a brief lockdown and “controlled movement” Friday
Former Meridian football player, Julius Turner, gets drafted to the XFL.
Former Wildcat, Julius Turner, gets drafted by the XFL

Latest News

ALEA explains how Emergency Missing Child Alerts are issued
The CDC's latest report shows around 11% of teens are using tobacco products or have in the...
CDC report shows more than 3 million teens using tobacco
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
From left to right: Brock Williams Jr., Torrey Portis
JPD: Wanted man for 2021 murder arrested Friday, traveled to New York to arrest suspect