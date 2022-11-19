Two Bulldogs sign to continue soccer career at ECCC

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale seniors Katie Brooke Smith and Brooke Gibson signed to continue their soccer careers on Friday.

Gibson and Smith have shared the field since 7th grade. They both have played soccer, softball and volleyball.

“It really means a lot because I mean we’ve played not just soccer together, but softball since 7th grade,” said Gibson. “We’ve had such a close relationship ever since we started playing together and I’m just so grateful to have her with me in the next two years.”

The duo has racked up multiple awards during their time with the Bulldogs including being named 1st team All District last season.

Smith said, “I feel like it’s a new atmosphere. It’s something I’ve never experience before. It’s going to be new players and I’m really excited for the friendships and the new team I’m getting to join.”

