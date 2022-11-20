Grand opening held for Mount Olive’s Reynolds museum

A ribbon is cut Saturday to officially open the Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum in...
A ribbon is cut Saturday to officially open the Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum in Mount Olive.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:53 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - A ribbon was cut Saturday to officially open a museum dedicated to the life and work of country music star and Mount Olive native Billy Ray Reynolds.

Family and friends of Reynolds, along with city and county officials, joined in the the celebration of the grand opening of the Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum.

Reynolds spent decades in Nashville, as a singer, songwriter and record producer.

The museum features photographs and memorabilia from Reynolds’ career.

“I am so thrilled and so pleased, it absolutely warms my heart that these people would come out in support of Billy Ray and Mount Olive,” said Lora Reynolds, widow of Billy Ray Reynolds. “Billy Ray was very proud of Mount Olive and there’s a reason. It’s a good place to be.”

Reynolds retired to Mount Olive and died in 2019. He was 79.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 18, 2022
The Neshoba Central Rockets lose to West Point 34-33 in the third round of the MHSAA Playoffs.
Rockets lose to West Point in 34-33 heartbreaker
Javieon Butler scores on the first play for Scott Central.
Scott Central puts together a shutout, ending Philadelphia’s playoff run
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Execution date set for Mississippi death row inmate

Latest News

Businesses begin to re-open and let customers inside on first day of "safer-at-home" order
Peavey Electronics reportedly lays off multiple employees
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
"The Park" closing in Meridian
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Fred's announces closing of additional stores
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Fred's locations closing in Meridian, Philadelphia