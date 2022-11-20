Grand opening held for Mount Olive’s Reynolds museum

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - A ribbon was cut Saturday to officially open a museum dedicated to the life and work of country music star and Mount Olive native Billy Ray Reynolds.

Family and friends of Reynolds, along with city and county officials, joined in the the celebration of the grand opening of the Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum.

Reynolds spent decades in Nashville, as a singer, songwriter and record producer.

The museum features photographs and memorabilia from Reynolds’ career.

“I am so thrilled and so pleased, it absolutely warms my heart that these people would come out in support of Billy Ray and Mount Olive,” said Lora Reynolds, widow of Billy Ray Reynolds. “Billy Ray was very proud of Mount Olive and there’s a reason. It’s a good place to be.”

Reynolds retired to Mount Olive and died in 2019. He was 79.

