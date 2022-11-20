Hunter 2 TDs help Jackson St. beat Alcorn St. 24-13

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Freshman Travis Hunter, a two-way player who was widely considered the top recruit in the class of 2022, returned an interception for a touchdown and caught a 19-yard TD pass to help Jackson State beat Alcorn State 24-13 Saturday to complete the first 11-0 regular season in program history.

Jackson State (11-0, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which has won 17 consecutive conference games, plays in the SWAC title game Dec. 3.

Justin Ragin’s strip-sack of Alcorn State’s Tre Lawrence was recovered by Jeremiah Brown and a play later and Sy’veon Wilkerson scored on a 2-yard run to make it 10-7 with 8:06 left in the second quarter and 27 seconds later Hunter’s 44-yard pick-6 gave the Tigers a 10-point lead.

Hunter, who finished with two receptions for 49 yards, capped the scoring with a phenomenal 30-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

Jarveon Howard scored on a 2-yard run to give Alcorn State (5-6, 4-4) a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter. He finished with 96 yards rushing on 28 carries.

