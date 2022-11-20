Threefoot Wellness turkey give away

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Threefoot Wellness was out today at Dumont Plaza handing out free turkeys and educating the public on the recent medical marijuana bill. On January 26, 2022, the Mississippi legislature approved senate bill 2095, the “Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.”

The Mississippi department of health and Threefoot Wellness are going out into the public trying to teach the public about what the bill really means. We talked with Mississippi State Senator Rod Hickman about what events like this mean to the community.

“I want to see of course the community come together but from this, I think this is kind of a launch of a program that we passed in the state legislative at the beginning of the year. I want to see people who need help and assistance with medical marijuana get that help in a proper and safe and legal way. Moving forward hopefully events like this and Threefoot Wellness will continue to bring our community together to assist with all the issues in our community.”

If you have any questions about medical marijuana, you can find meridian wellness on Facebook or call 833-744-6471

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.