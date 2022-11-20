USM loses 2nd-half lead in 27-20 loss to South Alabama

Southern Miss football
Southern Miss football
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley threw two touchdowns passes in the fourth quarter that the University of Southern MIssissippi could not overcome in a 27-20 loss Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Bradley’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Devin Voisin with more than 11 minutes to play gave USA a 20-17 lead, while his 33-yard, across-the-body throw while escaping a rush to Caullin Lacy put the Jaguars up 10 points with 1 minute, 53 seconds, left in the game.

USM’s Briggs Bourgeois kicked a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds to play, but the Jags recovered an onside kick to nullify any sort of last chance by the Golden Eagles.

USM (5-6, 3-4 Sun Belt) lost its third consecutive game, while the Jags (9-2, 6-1) remained tied atop the Sun Belt’s Group B with their fourth consecutive win.

The Golden Eagles will have one, final opportunity to become bowl-eligible when they travel to the University of Louisiana-Monroe (4-7, 3-4) Saturday.

USM tailed 13-10 at halftime, but went up 17-13 in the third quarter on Frank Gore Jr.’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee.

But the Jags, whose offense prowess was blunted by three turnovers, rallied to remain unbeaten in three games with USM.

Diego Guajardo’s 49-yard field goal on the last play of the first half gave USA a 13-10 halftime lead.

USM had held the lead for a good chunk of the first, two quarters before the Jaguars scored the final 10 points over the final 3 minutes, 51 seconds, of the half.

Gore Jr.’s 7-yard touchdown run and a 22-yard field goal by Bourgois had USM up 10-3.

But a 4-yard touchdown pass from Bradley to Jalen Wayne and Guajardo’s field goal lifted the Jaguars into the lead.

Guajardo also hit a 27-yard field goal for an early, three-point USA lead.

Gore Jr. rushed for 66 yards and touchdown on 20 carries, while Brownlee hauled in seven passes for 109 yards.

USM quarterback Trey Lowe III completed 18-of-33 passes for 167 yards with an interception

Bradley hit 15-of-22 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

Voison had six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown, while Wayne made four catches for 33 yards and a score, all in the first half.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 18, 2022
Deadly shooting investigation.
Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city.
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city
The Neshoba Central Rockets lose to West Point 34-33 in the third round of the MHSAA Playoffs.
Rockets lose to West Point in 34-33 heartbreaker
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Execution date set for Mississippi death row inmate

Latest News

Mississippi State rolls through East Tennessee State
USM honors former director of bands by renaming stage
USM names stage in honor of former director of bands
A ribbon is cut Saturday to officially open the Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum in...
Grand opening held for Mount Olive’s Reynolds museum
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city
Main Street Association partnered with the city, Mitchell Distribution and Chandeleur Island...
Inaugural Gumbo Fest counters cold, wet weather with hot, steamy gumbo