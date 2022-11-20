USM names stage in honor of former director of bands

USM honors former director of bands by renaming stage
USM honors former director of bands by renaming stage(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi honored its former director of bands (Saturday) by naming the stage in the Mannoni Performing Arts Center.

Thomas V. Fraschillo served at USM for 28 years as the director of bands.

While there, he brought national attention for musical and artistic excellence to USM’s band program.

“The impact that he’s made in the school is indelible,” said Colin McKenzie, director of the School of Music. “It’s pretty incredible the influence that his career has had.

“His time here with our students he has educators all over the country (who) can owe their successes to Dr. Fraschillo.”

The full event included remarks from David Gregory and Fraschillo.

Friends of Fraschllo contributed $109,500 to recognize his efforts by naming the stage after him and his dedication to the school.

