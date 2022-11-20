Warming up in time for Turkey

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Overview:

This week is plenty busy as we have Thanksgiving break for students and Black Friday, and the weather is going to be just as busy for our area.

At the start of the week, all will be quiet as we start our warming trend that’s right, we will start warming up again to see our lows in the 40s and highs back up into the 60s by Tuesday. By Wednesday we will see highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s before our rain chances move in for thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday:

As you are going out and traveling for thanksgiving the weather should be very nice, but we do have a likely chance of rain for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the mid-60s and showers dominating our forecast. Black Friday is a similar story as well with rain chances decreasing throughout the day. Thanksgiving day will be one of those days you want to ditch the backyard football and enjoy the indoors watching football and eating plenty of Turkey for the both of us!

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.