Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campiagn

By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One organization is gearing up to give this holiday season!

The Meridian Salvation Army will be kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign on Monday at Uptown Meridian Mall!

The donations collected from the campaign go right back into the community by helping fund the food pantry and other programs at the Salvation Army.

Lieutenant Roy Fisher, the Commanding Officer at the Salvation Army, is asking for your help. Volunteers are needed to collect donations at the kettles.

“We are needing volunteers to actually meet with us and come work along side us to man the kettles because the more money that’s raised in the kettles can stay in the community verses having to pay bell ringers. So, we are looking for as many volunteers as we can get from schools, from churches,” said Lieutenant Fisher.

18 locations will be participating so you can make your donations at the Hobby Lobby, Cash Saver, Walmart, Sam’s and Uptown Meridian Mall until Christmas Eve.

Salvation Army’s goal this year for the Red Kettle Campaign is 94,000 dollars.

If you would like to volunteer, you are urged to contact the Salvation Army.

