City of Meridian Arrest Report November 21, 2022

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JAQUAVIUS Q SPENCER20011804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
LATONY JORDAN1994205 D ST APT C4 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JAQUAVIUS Q SPENCER20011804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JAQUAVIUS Q SPENCER20011804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
RODIVER VAZQUEZ19873523 32ND ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
MARK B TAYLOR19832575 FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
CHARLOTE L WALTON19714621 OAK HILL DR MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JAMES J LANIER19984416 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
GREGORY A GOSNELL1984HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHRISTOPHER D FORD19852026 27TH AVE APT 2 MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
SIMPLE ASSAULT
SHOPLIFTING
PETIT LARCENY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 3:27 PM on November 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 3100 block of Saint Paul Street.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:29 PM on November 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1100 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:02 AM on November 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1500 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:25 AM on November 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:59 AM on November 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 8th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:33 AM on November 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 3:42 PM on November 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 1:06 PM on November 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 30th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:37 AM on November 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Manning Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:39 AM on November 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 46thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 18, 2022
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city.
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
JSU makes history, ends regular season undefeated by beating rivals Alcorn State
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
FILE -U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a groundbreaking...
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project

Latest News

Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report November 21, 2022
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 21, 2022
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city.
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect