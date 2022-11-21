City of Meridian Arrest Report November 21, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JAQUAVIUS Q SPENCER
|2001
|1804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|LATONY JORDAN
|1994
|205 D ST APT C4 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|JAQUAVIUS Q SPENCER
|2001
|1804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JAQUAVIUS Q SPENCER
|2001
|1804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|RODIVER VAZQUEZ
|1987
|3523 32ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|MARK B TAYLOR
|1983
|2575 FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|CHARLOTE L WALTON
|1971
|4621 OAK HILL DR MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|JAMES J LANIER
|1998
|4416 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|GREGORY A GOSNELL
|1984
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CHRISTOPHER D FORD
|1985
|2026 27TH AVE APT 2 MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
SIMPLE ASSAULT
SHOPLIFTING
PETIT LARCENY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 3:27 PM on November 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 3100 block of Saint Paul Street.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:29 PM on November 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1100 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:02 AM on November 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1500 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:25 AM on November 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:59 AM on November 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 8th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:33 AM on November 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 3:42 PM on November 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 1:06 PM on November 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 30th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:37 AM on November 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Manning Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 6:39 AM on November 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 46thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
