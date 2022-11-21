City of Meridian Arrest Report November 21, 2022

Robbery

At 3:27 PM on November 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 3100 block of Saint Paul Street.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:29 PM on November 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1100 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:02 AM on November 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1500 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 9:25 AM on November 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:59 AM on November 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 8th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 10:33 AM on November 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 3:42 PM on November 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 1:06 PM on November 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 30th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:37 AM on November 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Manning Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 6:39 AM on November 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 46thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.