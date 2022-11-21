A cool and cloudy day is on tap

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We started the week off with below freezing temperatures once again. There was even a wintery fix over the viewing area this morning. No impacts came from the very light snow flurries, but you want to watch for patchy frost and slick roadways.

High temperatures today are in the upper 50s. Overnight lows area in the upper 30s, so luckily we do not wake up to below freezing temperatures for our Tuesday morning. However, we do wake up to rain showers. Rain moves in later on this evening around 6 pm. On and off again showers will continue through 11 pm tonight. Scattered showers will be clearing out by lunchtime on Tuesday. Grab your umbrellas when you are heading out this evening. Stay dry, warm, and safe. Have a great day.

