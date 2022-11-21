Dr. Arthur Jack Hall

Arthur Jack Hall
Arthur Jack Hall
Arthur Jack Hall(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A celebration of Life for Dr. Arthur Jack Hall, Jr. DC will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Meridian Little Theater.

Dr. Arthur Jack Hall, Jr. DC, age 61, of Meridian, Miss., passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, in a Rome Hospital.

Dr. Hall was born in Floyd County, Ga. on March 26, 1961, son of Dora Mae Hall and the late Arthur Jack Hall, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Darrene Hall.

He was the Founder and Owner of Hall Chiropractic & Wellness Clinic in Meridian, Miss. He loved his family and will be missed by all.

Survivors include his daughters, Mia Madeline Hall, Hollywood, Calif., and Alanna Jordan Gonzalez (Jeynell); grandson, Arthur Jordan Gonzalez Hall, Bayamon, Puerto Rico; sisters, Lee Ford (Mike) and Donna Brown (Cliff); nieces and nephews: Joe Pierce, Brian Pierce (Patti), Doralee Burnes (Ty), Zach Ford (Marie), Steven Ford, Jared Brown (Sarah), Ryan Brown (Heather), Paul Cochran (Stephanie), Stefan Sheppe, Adrian Sheppe (Kiersten), and Jayson Haygood.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider contributing to the following organizations he cared so deeply for: Meridian Little Theatre, Meridian, Miss. or Cancer Navigators, Atrium Health-Floyd, Rome, Ga.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 18, 2022
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city.
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
JSU makes history, ends regular season undefeated by beating rivals Alcorn State
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
FILE -U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a groundbreaking...
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project

Latest News

Mrs. Ty’Teshia Stephens
Ms. Katrina Conner
Mr. Markalone Queshone Jenkins
Mrs. Mary F. Whitlock