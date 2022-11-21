A celebration of Life for Dr. Arthur Jack Hall, Jr. DC will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Meridian Little Theater.

Dr. Arthur Jack Hall, Jr. DC, age 61, of Meridian, Miss., passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, in a Rome Hospital.

Dr. Hall was born in Floyd County, Ga. on March 26, 1961, son of Dora Mae Hall and the late Arthur Jack Hall, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Darrene Hall.

He was the Founder and Owner of Hall Chiropractic & Wellness Clinic in Meridian, Miss. He loved his family and will be missed by all.

Survivors include his daughters, Mia Madeline Hall, Hollywood, Calif., and Alanna Jordan Gonzalez (Jeynell); grandson, Arthur Jordan Gonzalez Hall, Bayamon, Puerto Rico; sisters, Lee Ford (Mike) and Donna Brown (Cliff); nieces and nephews: Joe Pierce, Brian Pierce (Patti), Doralee Burnes (Ty), Zach Ford (Marie), Steven Ford, Jared Brown (Sarah), Ryan Brown (Heather), Paul Cochran (Stephanie), Stefan Sheppe, Adrian Sheppe (Kiersten), and Jayson Haygood.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider contributing to the following organizations he cared so deeply for: Meridian Little Theatre, Meridian, Miss. or Cancer Navigators, Atrium Health-Floyd, Rome, Ga.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

