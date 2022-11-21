Former Alabama lawmaker indicted on sex abuse charge

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23, 2022.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama lawmaker and political activist Perry Hooper Jr. has officially been indicted for sexual abuse, according to court documents.

Hooper was arrested in August after court filings stated he grabbed the victim by the breasts and waist, then kissed her neck before she could break free. The incident is said to have happened as he was leaving a business on Commerce Street on Aug. 16.

Following the altercation, Hooper was taken into custody by agents with the United States Marshals Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was later released on $15,000 bail.

Hooper is a former Republican state representative who served in the legislature from 1984 until 2003. He was a member of the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee at the time of his arrest and previously co-chaired the state’s Donald Trump 2016 presidential campaign.

