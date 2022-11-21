Frontline Responders - Ricky Hood

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -As someone who was a member of his local Boys and Girls Club, Ricky Hood wanted to dedicate his life to providing kids with the care and joy they might not get at home.

“Well, I’ve been involved in Boys and Girls Club here for 34 years. I grew up in Boys Club in Montgomery, so I have a passion for helping people and I, I firmly believe somebody did it for me. So I’m just giving back what was given to me, and I think this community has always been very supportive for boys and girls clubs. But also being supportive of children, but you know, I believe we can always do more,” said Hood.

Hood uses the boys and girls club to provide the necessary attention these children deserve, and Hood says that sometimes people can talk the talk, but he likes to walk the walk.

“Yeah, I guess ultimately we want to let them know that they matter beyond just telling, showing, and putting an example out there because, you know, we can say a lot of things, but if you don’t put any action behind it, it don’t mean a lot. Love is an action word, you know. We hear people all the time. Say we they love each other. But what do you do to show that love? And that’s what we do. We show up, and I think we’re like a good parent. We always present in some fashion or form, not just for young people, but if I elderly as well. So we’re trying to do a lot of things in this community to give back because so much has been given to us, so it’s easy to do what we do,” said Hood.

When it comes to the future of his time at the organization, he has begun to realize what the future has in store for him.

“I still love what I do, but even loving its time for me to start looking at that process. It wouldn’t be fair to the organization if I don’t start that process of starting to put something in place to make sure it goes on way beyond me cause if you love it that much you then you will make sure you will take care of it even if your absence,” said Hood.

