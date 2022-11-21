Kemper County Arrest Report November 21, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
PHILLI_
PHILLI_
11-17-2022 No Tag; Driving While License Suspended; Possession of Controlled...
11-17-2022 No Tag; Driving While License Suspended; Possession of Controlled Substance-Eutylone.jpg
Kelsy Billie 11-16-2022 Bench Warrant-Motor Vehicle Theft.jpg
Kelsy Billie 11-16-2022 Bench Warrant-Motor Vehicle Theft.jpg
Amhaud Hickman 11-18-2022 DUI 1st.jpg
Amhaud Hickman 11-18-2022 DUI 1st.jpg
Robert Brown 11-15-2022 Domesticated Animal Ordinance.jpg
Robert Brown 11-15-2022 Domesticated Animal Ordinance.jpg

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 18, 2022
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city.
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
JSU makes history, ends regular season undefeated by beating rivals Alcorn State
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
FILE -U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a groundbreaking...
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project

Latest News

Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 21, 2022
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 21, 2022
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city.
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect