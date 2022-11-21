Merrehope celebrates a little holiday cheer as it hosts Trees of Christmas

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Christmas spirit has arrived at Merrehope.

The historical site hosted a gala for its Trees of Christmas event Sunday afternoon, where the public was invited to see over 50 trees and displays all decked out in holiday fashion.

One Quitman resident, Beverly Oliveros, said this was her first time attending the event and enjoyed every single bit of it.

“I just love seeing all the trees, all the ideas, all the hard work that’s gone into this, all the decorations, and the music is beautiful. It just puts you in that spirit of Christmas,” said Oliveros.

The Trees of Christmas at Merrehope event will continues until December 31.

The event includes several different activities during November and December the entire community can enjoy from holiday tours, wreath making, yoga and much more.

If you would like more information on tickets for the holiday tours, check out Merrehope’s website.

