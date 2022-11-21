Graveside services for Mr. Sam Bell, IV will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Zion Hill Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Floyd McConnell officiating and Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bell, 56, of Meridian, who died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Doctor’s Hospital JMS Burn Center, Augusta, GA. A visitation will be Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

