Mrs. Mary F. Whitlock

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary F. Whitlock will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:000 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor A. D. Lewis officiating.  Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mrs. Whitlock, 84, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A viewing will be Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

