Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicked off

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The famous red kettles and the bell ringers are going to be all around the city of Meridian this holiday season.

However, the Salvation Army is really looking for your support, whether that be giving or volunteering.

Mayor Jimmie Smith proclaimed today, November 21, Salvation Army Day in the city of Meridian. The Salvation Army could not serve the community as well as it does throughout the year without the success of this fundraiser.

“What we do through our red kettle campaign is so important because it goes back into the community, and we can’t do anything without the support of the community and which we are very fortunate to have a community that does support not only the citizens of meridian but the salvation army as well and so the goal is to hopefully to be able to continue so we’re here another 120 years plus,” said Salvation Army’s Lieutenant, Roy Fisher

If you don’t happen to have or carry cash, each kettle will have a QR code to scan for Apple Pay as well as Google Pay.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.