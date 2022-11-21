Official: 1 dead, 16 hurt after SUV crashes into Apple store

A vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO). (Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — One person died and 16 were injured Monday when an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders arrived at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m.

Hingham Police Chief David Jones only would say it was an active investigation.

The driver of the car was being interviewed by police.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said the investigation is active and ongoing, confirming that an SUV went through a plate glass window and struck multiple people.

