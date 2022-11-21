Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thanksgiving Day all eyes will be on Oxford as the Rebels and the Bulldogs battle for the 116th time with the Rebels leading the series 64-45-6. Both Ole Miss and MSU will go bowling, but could a warm-weather bowl be the reward for winning this battle and possibly sway a couple of in-state recruits?

Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4) handled business with an easy 56-7 win over overmatched East Tennessee on Saturday. Will Rogers threw five touchdown passes and moved into ninth in SEC history with 10,189 passing yards. Rogers was 30-of-37 for 301 yards. Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes returned an interception 79 yards to set both an SEC and FBS record as it was his sixth career pick-six. Mississippi native KJ Jefferson led Arkansas to a 42-27 romp over Ole Miss on Saturday night. Jefferson, returning from an injury, was 17-of-22 for 168 yards and three scores. The highlight for the No. 20 Rebels (8-3, 3-4) was running backs Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans as they both ran for over 200 yards on the night as the Rebel offense totaled 703 yards on the night. Southern Mississippi dropped their third consecutive game as they fell to South Alabama, 27-20, in their final home game of the season. The Golden Eagles (5-6, 3-4) will play for bowl eligibility this Saturday when they finish the season at University of Louisiana-Monroe (4-7, 3-4).

Delta State (11-1) advanced to second round play with a blow out win over Fayetteville State, 51-0. The Statesmen will host Gulf South Conference rival West Florida this Saturday. DSU beat West Florida, 45-42, in September.

Jackson State used the talents of freshman Travis Hunter on both sides of the ball to fight off Alcorn, 24-13, in the annual Soul Bowl played in Lorman. Hunter returned an interception for a touchdown and caught a TD pass to power JSU to its first 11-0 regular season in program history. It was also the second consecutive 8-0 SWAC record for the Tigers. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders set a JSU season record with his 32nd touchdown pass of the year. Alcorn ends the season at 5-6 overall. Jackson State will host the SWAC Championship game on December 3 against the SWAC West champion, either Southern University or Prairie View. Mississippi Valley (2-9, 2-6) shocked Prairie View, 27-7, in a game in which the Delta Devils defense forced four turnovers.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame will hand out the Conerly Trophy, an award given to the most outstanding college football player in our state, on November 29th at the Jackson Country Club. This year’s nominees are Alcorn running back Jarveon Howard, Belhaven linebacker Connor Fordham, Delta State quarterback Patrick Shegog, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Millsaps College wide receiver Moise Tezzo, Mississippi College running back Marcus Williams, Mississippi State defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Mississippi Valley defensive lineman Ronnie Thomas, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins and Southern Miss wide receiver Jason Brownlee.

The weekly NJCAA Football Division 1 poll last week had three Mississippi junior colleges as Northwest came in at No. 2, East Mississippi at No. 8 and Jones College at No. 9.

The William Carey women are heading to the National NAIA Tournament. The Lady Crusaders won a 7-6 shootout with Columbia to advance to Orange Beach on December 1 to take on Spring Arbor (MI). The Holmes Women Soccer team finished second at the NJCAA National Championships in Tucson falling to Phoenix College, 4-0, in the championship game. Jones and Northwest women also took part in the tournament. The Jones men fell in the National tournament as the Bobcats fell to Prairie State after defeating Mesa.

Ole Miss, USM and Mississippi State’s men basketball teams are all 4-0 entering action this week.

Former Mississippi State baseball player Buck Showalter was named the National League Manager of the Year for leading the New York Mets to 101 wins this past season. It was Showalter’s fourth manager of the year award.

Listen to Dale and Marshall Wood on the Brouhaha Sports Show each Tuesday and Friday at 6 p.m. on WABO FM 105.5 in the Waynesboro area. This week’s guest is former Ole Miss and pro football player, Jerrell Powe. To listen to the broadcast on your computer or smart phone anywhere in the world, go to Google Chrome, go to wabo105.com and click listen live. You may also go to The Brouhaha on YouTube to listen to archived shows. Dale has been writing sports since 1973. Contact him at ddmckee18@yahoo.com.

