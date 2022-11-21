Three Foot Wellness medical marijuana dispensary opening soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new medical marijuana dispensary is making itself known in Meridian. It’s called the Three Foot Wellness. It’s located at 21-25 A street.

The building is in its construction phase and is expected to start operations at the beginning of next year. The building is over 15 thousand square feet with an upstairs growing facility. The mission of the business is to offer people a different source of healing.

News 11 spoke with the spokesperson of the business, Jamard Wright, who talked about the economic impact this facility could have in the Queen City.

“Before we open the doors, we spent a lot of money getting the land, building, and spending that money with Meridian. We bought the materials here and are hiring people to work. The economic impact starts way before we open the door. once the door opens, we have well-paying jobs, and it’s interesting. I think people have a good time working here and getting good pay,” said Wright.

Meridian and Lauderdale County are now allowing medical marijuana dispensaries.

