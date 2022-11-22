46,000 Mississippi veterans living paycheck-to-paycheck, according to ‘ALICE’ report

ALICE is defined by as asset limited, income constrained, employed.
ALICE is defined by as asset limited, income constrained, employed.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - United for Alice released their recent ALICE report, stating nearly a third of Mississippi veterans are “ALICE.”

ALICE is defined as asset-limited, income constrained and employed, which is above the federal poverty line but still living paycheck to paycheck based on necessary wages in their state.

“This data from the ALICE report is actually from 2019 data, so we don’t even have a new ALICE report on like, post-pandemic,” said Amy Lyon, United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s director of community impact.

While people defined as ALICE are getting by, it is not comfortable.

“For ALICE families, we see, both veteran and non-veteran, that it’s really paycheck to paycheck,” said Lyon. “These people are employed, they’re working, but it’s barely enough to cover all the basic needs.”

Though they may be struggling, VFW posts, non-profits and veteran service officers help vets across the area in a variety of ways.

“Even veterans that may not have retired from the military, but that served 5 or 10 years, they’re still eligible for many education benefits where post-secondary degrees are totally paid for,” said Lyon. “There’s a ton of state-specific and even country-specific employment programs for veterans that aren’t necessarily available to nonveterans.”

According to the ALICE report, older veterans are even more likely to be ALICE, with 54% of World War II veterans falling into the category.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Execution date set for Mississippi death row inmate
A new medical marijuana dispensary is making itself known in Meridian. ThreeFoot Wellness is...
ThreeFoot Wellness medical marijuana dispensary opening soon
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
JSU makes history, ends regular season undefeated by beating rivals Alcorn State
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

FILE - Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and...
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
‘It means more than you would ever know’: Southern Miss basketball is soaring after historically low season
A new study says that "good" cholesterol may not be so good after all.
‘Good’ cholesterol may not be so good after all, study says
Rain free for the rest of the day
Are you a fan of the temperatures in the 60s?