Alabama gets $97.7 million for energy assistance program

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP are now open, and the state got millions of dollars to help people in need.

It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this winter, and the state has nearly $98 million to help you stay warm.

The Energy Information Administration said you can expect to pay about 27% more to heat your home this year compared to last year.

And for some, that could mean the difference between staying warm, or paying for other essentials like food or medicine.

That’s where LIHEAP steps in.

The program has helped low-income families pay their home heating and cooling bills for more than 40 years.

It also helps households make minor energy-related home repairs, and purchase home heating and cooling equipment.

To be eligible, you must live in Alabama and meet certain income requirements.

“For example, one household family would qualify if they’re gross income does not exceed $1699 and it goes from there so far as the household increasing… the number of people in the household increasing. So, if they qualify under the income guidelines, they are eligible for our services, for the assistance,” said Director of Community Services for the Alabama Community Action Agencies, Willie Pace, Jr.

LIHEAP covers one bill during the heating season which runs through May, no matter the status of your bill.

To apply, visit this website.

