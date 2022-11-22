Are you a fan of the temperatures in the 60s?

Rain free for the rest of the day
Rain free for the rest of the day
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! We started off the morning with a little rainfall over the area. Luckily showers are out of the way for the rest of the day. Plenty of clouds will remain through as we continue through our Tuesday. It will be a very nice day with high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows are in the 40s.

Sadly, rain will return for us this Thursday. It will be a wet Thanksgiving day with on and off showers through the morning and heavier rain moving in later that afternoon. Umbrella weather remain in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Showers are moving out Saturday and taking clouds along with it. Sunday we are in store for a rain free day with sunny skies. If you are traveling or have any plans do not leave your rain gear behind. Stay safe and have a great Thanksgiving holiday.

