Could a diamond ring help identify human remains found in Mississippi?

Could diamond ring help identify human remains found in Mississippi?
Could diamond ring help identify human remains found in Mississippi?(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Rings may be the clues needed to help identify human remains found in Forrest County, Mississippi.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the two rings on their Facebook page, saying they were found in close proximity to the remains.

Based on testing, preliminary findings show that the remains, which were discovered on government land the week of October 24, have most likely been there for three to five years.

A certified jeweler, they said, has verified that, due to the cut of the stones and the setting, the diamonds are real and the diamond ring is most likely vintage.

If you have information as to who these rings may have belonged to, the sheriff’s department says to contact the FCSO at 601-544-7800 or CrimeStoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Execution date set for Mississippi death row inmate
A new medical marijuana dispensary is making itself known in Meridian. ThreeFoot Wellness is...
ThreeFoot Wellness medical marijuana dispensary opening soon
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
JSU makes history, ends regular season undefeated by beating rivals Alcorn State
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

Ronald Buckley, 19, is wanted for murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.
Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police
FILE - Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and...
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
‘It means more than you would ever know’: Southern Miss basketball is soaring after historically low season
A new study says that "good" cholesterol may not be so good after all.
‘Good’ cholesterol may not be so good after all, study says