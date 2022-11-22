How to be prepared for holiday travel

Holiday travel
Holiday travel(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Because the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest holidays throughout the year, the Mississippi Highway Patrol wants everyone to stay safe as they hit the road to visit their friends and family.

News 11 spoke with Sergeant Jameka Moore about the extra precautions you should take as you hit the road.

“Things that we would like to encourage the public to do as you travel, if you decide you are going to travel, take time to plan your route. Plan your route. Check the weather conditions before you begin to travel. Make sure you get enough sleep. You know, a lot of those little things that we’ll forget to do. Make sure you service your vehicle. Make sure your vehicle is operating properly, little things like windshield wiper blades, your spare tire,” said Moore.

Many people also decide to fly to their destination. Tom Williams, the President of Meridian Regional Airport, said preparation can help make your flying experience seamless.

“Right now, we see our main travel is happening about a week ahead for people that take that whole week off, but the main this is to go ahead and buy your ticket as early as possible, at least as soon as you can. Read on the TSA website about how to pack if you haven’t traveled in a while,” said Williams.

Williams said Tuesday there are seats still available to fly from Meridian.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Execution date set for Mississippi death row inmate
A new medical marijuana dispensary is making itself known in Meridian. ThreeFoot Wellness is...
ThreeFoot Wellness medical marijuana dispensary opening soon
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
JSU makes history, ends regular season undefeated by beating rivals Alcorn State
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

Mayor Jimmie Smith discussed two bond issues in the city’s work session to improve roads,...
Multi-million dollar bond issues proposed for roads and parks in Meridian
Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White told News 11 Bob Armstrong was arrested Tuesday on a...
Clarke County man arrested for child molestation
Ronald Buckley, 19, is wanted for murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.
Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police
FILE - Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and...
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy