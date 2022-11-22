How to be prepared for holiday travel

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Because the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest holidays throughout the year, the Mississippi Highway Patrol wants everyone to stay safe as they hit the road to visit their friends and family.

News 11 spoke with Sergeant Jameka Moore about the extra precautions you should take as you hit the road.

“Things that we would like to encourage the public to do as you travel, if you decide you are going to travel, take time to plan your route. Plan your route. Check the weather conditions before you begin to travel. Make sure you get enough sleep. You know, a lot of those little things that we’ll forget to do. Make sure you service your vehicle. Make sure your vehicle is operating properly, little things like windshield wiper blades, your spare tire,” said Moore.

Many people also decide to fly to their destination. Tom Williams, the President of Meridian Regional Airport, said preparation can help make your flying experience seamless.

“Right now, we see our main travel is happening about a week ahead for people that take that whole week off, but the main this is to go ahead and buy your ticket as early as possible, at least as soon as you can. Read on the TSA website about how to pack if you haven’t traveled in a while,” said Williams.

Williams said Tuesday there are seats still available to fly from Meridian.

