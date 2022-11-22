Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department announced Tuesday morning that they were notified of the capture of wanted double homicide suspect Ronald Buckley.

According to LPD, Buckley, 19, of Laurel, was taken into custody in Fremont, Oh., after receiving a tip that came through the Jones County Crime Stoppers.

Cox says LPD will be working with FPD over the coming days to extradite Buckely back to Laurel. (Laurel Police Department)

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said members of the City of Fremont Police and Sandusky County joint SWAT team arrested Buckley at a local hotel.

Buckley is wanted in Laurel for two counts of murder in connection to a shooting that left two people dead outside a Laurel laundromat in October, along with several other violent felonies.

Recently, FPD officers executed a search warrant of an apartment complex where Buckley may have been in Ohio.

Cox thanked all the agencies and individuals that helped LPD locate and arrest Buckley, as well as the citizens of Laurel who worked to help the police solve the case:

There are many individuals and departments that have assisted LPD in following up on the many leads that were provided in this case,” Cox said. “LPD would like to thank the Fremont Police Department, the Sandusky County Sheriffs Department, the United States Marshalls Service, the Jasper County Sheriffs Department, the Jones County Sheriffs Department, the Ellisville Police Department, the Heidelburg Police Department, the Jones County District Attorneys Office, Coordinator Wilbur Chamberlin of Jones County Crimestoppers and most of all the many citizens who, by providing leads, made the statement that this is unacceptable in our city.

Lead Investigator Brad Anderson and the rest of the police department will continue to work closely with the DA’s office to determine other charges on Buckley and others as the case is still ongoing.

