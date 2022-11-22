Multi-million dollar bond issues proposed for roads and parks in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor Jimmie Smith discussed two bond issues in the city’s work session to improve roads, streets and parks.

Smith said Meridian could undergo more upgrades with a $15 million bond issue to repair roads and $5 million for updating parks in the city.

“Talking with our financial advisers, they are going to talk with our finance folks in our office. They then are going to bring us a general bond issue resolution to pass in our first meeting in December, which will help us further design what we want to do with the money,” said Mayor Jimmie Smith.

The proposed $15 million bond issue will have several roads and neighborhood streets on the list. The $5 million bond issue is expected to have Q.V. Sykes Park, the Sammie Davidson Complex and Frank Cochran Center on the list.

“Applying for a bond issue will be really good for the city right now. The simple fact is that our recreational facilities need major upgrades. Things we can’t accomplish in a budget year. This will allow us to catch up to other cities as far as paving parking lots and upgrading our fields at all of our complexes. Transforming them into artificial turf which will enhance the city’s facilities. It will increase people coming into town for different events and State Games using our facilities,” said Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams.

There will be a general bond issue resolution presented at the city council’s Dec. 6 meeting.

