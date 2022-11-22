Multi-million dollar bond issues proposed for roads and parks in Meridian

Mayor Jimmie Smith discussed two bond issues in the city’s work session to improve roads,...
Mayor Jimmie Smith discussed two bond issues in the city’s work session to improve roads, streets, and parks.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor Jimmie Smith discussed two bond issues in the city’s work session to improve roads, streets and parks.

Smith said Meridian could undergo more upgrades with a $15 million bond issue to repair roads and $5 million for updating parks in the city.

“Talking with our financial advisers, they are going to talk with our finance folks in our office. They then are going to bring us a general bond issue resolution to pass in our first meeting in December, which will help us further design what we want to do with the money,” said Mayor Jimmie Smith.

The proposed $15 million bond issue will have several roads and neighborhood streets on the list. The $5 million bond issue is expected to have Q.V. Sykes Park, the Sammie Davidson Complex and Frank Cochran Center on the list.

“Applying for a bond issue will be really good for the city right now. The simple fact is that our recreational facilities need major upgrades. Things we can’t accomplish in a budget year. This will allow us to catch up to other cities as far as paving parking lots and upgrading our fields at all of our complexes. Transforming them into artificial turf which will enhance the city’s facilities. It will increase people coming into town for different events and State Games using our facilities,” said Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams.

There will be a general bond issue resolution presented at the city council’s Dec. 6 meeting.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Execution date set for Mississippi death row inmate
A new medical marijuana dispensary is making itself known in Meridian. ThreeFoot Wellness is...
ThreeFoot Wellness medical marijuana dispensary opening soon
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
JSU makes history, ends regular season undefeated by beating rivals Alcorn State
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

Holiday travel
How to be prepared for holiday travel
Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White told News 11 Bob Armstrong was arrested Tuesday on a...
Clarke County man arrested for child molestation
Ronald Buckley, 19, is wanted for murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.
Laurel double homicide suspect captured in Ohio, according to police
FILE - Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and...
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy